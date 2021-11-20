Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $79.65

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.65 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99), with a volume of 46,227 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £53.95 million and a PE ratio of 190.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.38.

About Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

