Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,969 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.23% of Sanmina worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 905.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sanmina by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

