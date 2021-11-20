Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Plans $0.22 Dividend

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

Santander Consumer USA has increased its dividend by 2,100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Santander Consumer USA has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Santander Consumer USA to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

SC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.92. 197,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,022. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Santander Consumer USA stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,842 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

