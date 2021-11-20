Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce ($1.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($1.39). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($4.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.50) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.36. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

