Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 445,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,083. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a current ratio of 32.56. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 39,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $50,626.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Savara by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Savara by 61.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Savara by 11.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Savara by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Savara by 11.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

