Savills (LON:SVS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,256.51

Savills plc (LON:SVS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,256.51 ($16.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,432 ($18.71). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,425 ($18.62), with a volume of 131,465 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,372.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,256.51. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

