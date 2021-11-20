Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBGSY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SBGSY opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.