Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $425.25

Science Group plc (LON:SAG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 425.25 ($5.56) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.89). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 435 ($5.68), with a volume of 35,982 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Science Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Science Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 461.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 425.25. The company has a market capitalization of £198.75 million and a P/E ratio of 18.59.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.