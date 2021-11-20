SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.09.

Several research firms have commented on SCPL. TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $17.01 on Friday. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,790,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,866,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,621,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in SciPlay by 840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 874,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after buying an additional 781,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 1,956.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 693,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

