Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Down 21.1% in October

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Scopus BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Scopus BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scopus BioPharma by 1,399.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Scopus BioPharma by 198.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Scopus BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $173,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCPS opened at $3.13 on Friday. Scopus BioPharma has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

