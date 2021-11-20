SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,829 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:SHACU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.