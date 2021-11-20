ScPrime (SCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.28 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $13.28 million and approximately $80,650.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020831 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009214 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000776 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,871,533 coins and its circulating supply is 39,187,922 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

