Scry.info (DDD) Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Scry.info has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $96,264.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scry.info has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00219762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00088990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

