Secret Reaches One Day Volume of $6.75 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $6.75 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $7.11 or 0.00012057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.00320339 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00014034 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005770 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

