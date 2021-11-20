Secure Pad (SEPA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,744.00

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Secure Pad coin can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00003285 BTC on major exchanges. Secure Pad has a total market capitalization of $172,651.75 and approximately $4,744.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secure Pad has traded down 57.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00071553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00074213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00092803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.41 or 0.07324826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,621.31 or 0.99872122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Secure Pad Profile

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,547 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

Buying and Selling Secure Pad

