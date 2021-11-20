Selfkey (KEY) Achieves Market Cap of $58.65 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $58.65 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00218762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00088773 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

