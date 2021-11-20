Sentinel (DVPN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $135.74 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $135.74 million and $2.53 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,287,740,361 coins and its circulating supply is 5,699,062,306 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

