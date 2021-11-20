Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.32 million, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 3.64.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,354 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 869,225 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 840,214 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,120,000 after purchasing an additional 638,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

