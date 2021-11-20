Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,666.39

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,666.39 ($34.84) and traded as high as GBX 2,832 ($37.00). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,810 ($36.71), with a volume of 1,511,254 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,718.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,666.39.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

