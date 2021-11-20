SHIELD (XSH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $22.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $180,069.74 and approximately $22.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,511.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,304.84 or 0.07357262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.11 or 0.00377887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $578.39 or 0.00988505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00086038 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.79 or 0.00418366 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00266049 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

