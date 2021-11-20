Shopping (SPI) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $38.74 or 0.00064846 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $35.49 million and approximately $481,036.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 916,313 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

