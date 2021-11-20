Short Interest in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Drops By 23.2%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the October 14th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTX opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADiTx Therapeutics by 118.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 108,607 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

