Short Interest in Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Increases By 25.9%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 818,300 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the October 14th total of 650,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 899,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AERG opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $490.07 million, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Energetics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Applied Energetics Company Profile

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of laser guided energy technology and related products. It offers lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers. The company was founded by Joseph C.

