Short Interest in Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Increases By 25.9%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 818,300 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the October 14th total of 650,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 899,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AERG opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $490.07 million, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Energetics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.40.
Applied Energetics Company Profile
