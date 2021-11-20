Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Declines By 23.1%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,838,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. Asia Broadband has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.66.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.