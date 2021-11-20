Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Declines By 23.1%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,838,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. Asia Broadband has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.66.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a resource company. It focuses on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc Asia Broadband was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

