Short Interest in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Grows By 30.5%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 569,900 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the October 14th total of 436,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

BBAR stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $653.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 181,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,030.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 515,371 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 545,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 531,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 70,958 shares during the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.