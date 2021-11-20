Short Interest in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declines By 23.3%

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the October 14th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 22,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,640. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

