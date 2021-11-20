Short Interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Declines By 23.0%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the October 14th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BNSO stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bonso Electronics International has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Bonso Electronics International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Bonso Electronics International, Inc engages in the design, development, production and sale of electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates through the following segments: Scales, Pet Electronics Products, Rental and Management and Others. The Scales segment focuses on the production and marketing of sensor-based scales products.

