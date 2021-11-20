Short Interest in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Rises By 29.6%

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 979,600 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 317,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 457.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Summit Insights boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

CVLT opened at $63.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 129.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

