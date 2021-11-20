Short Interest in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Expands By 25.2%

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the October 14th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

DBVT opened at $3.06 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the first quarter worth $92,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 241,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 490,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the first quarter worth $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

