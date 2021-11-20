Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Declines By 24.7%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the October 14th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.7 days.

Shares of Denka stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38. Denka has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $42.20.

About Denka

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

