Short Interest in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Rises By 25.5%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the October 14th total of 25,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Radio by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 134,007 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:MSN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.29. 121,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,081. Emerson Radio has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.60.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

