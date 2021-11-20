Short Interest in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Decreases By 21.2%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,800,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 20,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. EQT has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.77.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

