Short Interest in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Expands By 29.2%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the October 14th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MRAM remained flat at $$12.20 during trading hours on Friday. 1,262,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,631. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $239.22 million, a PE ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $115,617.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 14,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $181,432.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,872 shares of company stock valued at $308,861. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 423.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 246.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

