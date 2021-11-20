Short Interest in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Decreases By 25.8%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPI. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of EXPI traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 717,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,911. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $550,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $565,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,217,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,660,092.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,358,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in eXp World by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

