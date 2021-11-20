Short Interest in George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Drops By 22.1%

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the October 14th total of 387,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 603.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WNGRF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$141.00 price objective (up previously from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, George Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

WNGRF opened at $111.72 on Friday. George Weston has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $113.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.81. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.49.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

