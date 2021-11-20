Short Interest in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Increases By 31.8%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the October 14th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of VPN stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18.

