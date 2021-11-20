Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Declines By 23.1%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HERO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,465. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

