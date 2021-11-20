Short Interest in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Declines By 23.0%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 634,200 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the October 14th total of 823,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

NASDAQ:GRCL traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.83. 3,021,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

