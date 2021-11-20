Short Interest in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Decreases By 20.8%

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the October 14th total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 474,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,163 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICD opened at $3.02 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 107.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

