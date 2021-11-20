Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Decreases By 21.1%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KBWY opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

