Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Decreases By 21.1%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of KBWY opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $24.80.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
