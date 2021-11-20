Short Interest in iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Increases By 29.7%

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the October 14th total of 218,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get iPower alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in iPower by 38.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iPower during the second quarter worth about $7,035,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iPower during the second quarter worth about $2,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower during the third quarter worth $122,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPW traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 90,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,609. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47. iPower has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iPower will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.