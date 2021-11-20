Short Interest in Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Expands By 29.2%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the October 14th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

RDSMY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.02. 14,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

