Short Interest in Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Decreases By 23.4%

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the October 14th total of 284,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 615,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTTHF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Neo Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neo Lithium in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTTHF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 82,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,737. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. Neo Lithium has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

