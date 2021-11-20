Short Interest in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Rises By 29.0%

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the October 14th total of 67,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 43.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,066,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 574.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 76,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 59.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter worth about $13,528,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEU stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $347.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.86 and a 200 day moving average of $336.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $622.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

