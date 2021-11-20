Short Interest in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Declines By 21.2%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 9,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXE. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.