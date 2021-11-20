Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Drops By 25.3%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 14th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 390.0 days.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock remained flat at $$37.67 during midday trading on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile
