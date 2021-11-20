Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Drops By 25.3%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 14th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 390.0 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock remained flat at $$37.67 during midday trading on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

