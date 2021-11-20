Short Interest in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Rises By 28.7%

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the October 14th total of 971,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 740,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on NVT. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in nVent Electric by 17.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after purchasing an additional 420,216 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 795.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 217,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.04. 570,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,057. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

