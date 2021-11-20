Short Interest in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Decreases By 20.7%

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the October 14th total of 453,400 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 340,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $63,643.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TARA opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

