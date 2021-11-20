Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Declines By 21.5%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,503,800 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the October 14th total of 1,914,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,759.5 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEMHF. Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $60.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $74.30.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

