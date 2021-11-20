Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Declines By 21.5%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,503,800 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the October 14th total of 1,914,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,759.5 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEMHF. Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $60.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $74.30.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.